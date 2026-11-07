In São Paulo, Brazil, Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur held a meeting with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their first-lap incident at the Mexican Grand Prix. He reminded the drivers that the team’s interests must be their priority ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Talk after Mexico

As Sky Sports reports, the conversation took place on Thursday evening at the Interlagos circuit. Vasseur noted that the meeting went well: the participants were able to clarify their positions, after which the team focused on the next race.

On the first lap of the race in Mexico City, both Ferrari cars went off track at Turn 4 while battling for the lead. According to the outlet, the episode opened an opportunity for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to win. After the race, Hamilton criticised Leclerc and spoke about the need to define rules for racing between teammates more clearly in order to avoid such situations in the future.

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The team above personal rivalry

Vasseur said that some frustration had built up between the two competitive drivers, as they regularly start alongside each other. At the same time, Ferrari’s main principle, according to him, has not changed: the drivers must respect each other, the brand, the team and its staff at the factory and at the track.

The Ferrari chief acknowledged that the team suffered a collective failure in Mexico, as its drivers were running first and second but did not win the race. He added that rivalry between two fast and experienced drivers has both positive and difficult aspects, but the team is ready to manage such moments.

Before the final four races of the season, Hamilton, who is third in the drivers’ standings, leads Leclerc by 14 points. In qualifying, Leclerc leads 10–9, while Hamilton holds the same advantage in race results.

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