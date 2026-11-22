At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur criticised Charles Leclerc after his collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton. The incident occurred 12 laps before the finish, when the Ferrari drivers were fighting for sixth place.

Penalty for Leclerc

After the contact, Hamilton spun and dropped to 10th place. The stewards found Leclerc at fault and handed him a 10-second penalty. As a result, Leclerc was classified 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh, Sky Sports reports.

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Team principal’s reaction

According to Vasseur, the team asked Leclerc not to attempt an overtake. He explained that under such circumstances, the drivers should have focused on their own race rather than risking being overtaken by others.

The Ferrari boss said that Leclerc made a mistake that cost the team dearly and called what happened unacceptable. Vasseur recalled that after the incident between the drivers in Mexico, which deprived Ferrari of a likely victory, they had already discussed prioritising the team’s interests. In Las Vegas, both Ferrari drivers were eliminated in the second segment of qualifying.

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