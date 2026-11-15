In Israel, Professor Yitshak Kreiss, director of Sheba Medical Center, has withdrawn his candidacy for the post of director-general of the Ministry of Health. The reason was the inability to resolve a potential conflict of interest within an acceptable timeframe, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The minister’s temporary proposal

Last week, Health Minister Haim Katz asked Kreiss to temporarily lead the ministry while remaining head of Sheba Medical Center. Kreiss agreed, citing responsibility to Israel’s healthcare system and his readiness to assume the role during a period sensitive to national security.

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Conflict of interest

The possible combination of the positions raised concerns and criticism among healthcare representatives. The issue was the prospect of simultaneously heading a hospital and the ministry that oversees that institution.

After assessing the legal and administrative aspects of such an arrangement, Kreiss decided to withdraw his candidacy and remain at the head of Sheba. Katz thanked him for his willingness to temporarily assume leadership of the ministry and said that he respects the decision.

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