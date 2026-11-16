After the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the team may prioritise George Russell in the final three races of the season to help the Briton finish second in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings. Russell is third, 17 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and one point ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

The battle for second place

As Sky Sports News reports, Mercedes have already secured both season titles. Kimi Antonelli became world champion at the Mexican round, while the team won the Constructors’ Championship a week later in Brazil.

Wolff noted that Mercedes want Russell to score the maximum possible number of points and, hopefully, finish the championship in second place. According to him, the team still has to determine its actions, but the option of fully supporting the driver is possible.

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With three rounds remaining, Verstappen has 279 points, Russell has 262, and Hamilton has 261. They are followed in the standings by Charles Leclerc with 249 points and Lando Norris with 246.

Season assessment and preparations for 2027

After winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September, Russell endured a difficult run of races and lost his place in the top two of the drivers’ standings. Wolff is convinced that the 28-year-old driver will be able to recover next year, noting that difficult periods are part of the development of the strongest athletes.

The Mercedes chief also believes that the title battles in 2027 will be more difficult. He pointed to stronger competition among Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull and stressed that the team will use the final races to look for opportunities to improve the car and power unit for next season.

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