In Brazil, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff urged people not to compare Italian driver Kimi Antonelli with three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. At the same time, as TimesLIVE reports, members of Senna's family jokingly called the 20-year-old driver a potential “Senninha” — “little Senna”.

Wolff against premature comparisons

Wolff stressed that Senna is an outstanding figure in motorsport, both as a person and as a driver. According to him, such comparisons create excessive pressure on the 20-year-old athlete, which is why he does not want to compare Antonelli with the Brazilian at this stage of his career.

The Mercedes chief also spoke warmly about the Senna family's attitude toward the Italian. He noted that those close to the legendary driver saw a certain resemblance to Senna in Antonelli, but believe that the young driver still needs to develop.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weekend at Interlagos

On the eve of the São Paulo Grand Prix, Antonelli met with members of Senna's family, sat in the cockpit of the 1986 Lotus driven by the three-time world champion, and also visited his grave. The Italian himself had previously called Senna a childhood hero, noting his dedication, passion and empathy.

Last week, Antonelli secured the Formula 1 world championship title in Mexico and became the youngest world champion in the series' history. In the São Paulo race, he started second, took the lead, but later spun at the first Senna S corner and finished fifth. McLaren driver Lando Norris took victory, while Mercedes secured the Constructors' Championship title.

Read us on