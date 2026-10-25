Aminu Daurawa, head of the Hisbah Board in Nigeria’s Kano State, said he will not campaign for any politician during the 2027 general elections. He published the relevant post on Facebook on Saturday, Premium Times reports.

Response to criticism

The statement came amid criticism over Daurawa’s inclusion in the Kano State campaign advisory committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The list of religious figures on the committee also included Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, a former chairman of Nigeria’s National Hajj Commission.

In a post in Hausa, Daurawa distanced himself from political activity, saying that he is not a politician and will not campaign for anyone. He expressed hope that the winner would be a person who is fair, compassionate toward the poor, protects their rights, and works to make their lives easier.

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The head of the Hisbah Board also wished the country honest, trustworthy, and God-fearing leaders who would put people’s interests above personal ones. At the same time, he did not directly comment either on his inclusion in the APC advisory committee or on his work in the government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, which the source describes as an APC-led government.

Differences among clergy

Some Islamic religious figures in northern Nigeria have publicly supported the re-election of President Bola Tinubu. In August, more than 500 Islamic scholars and clerics from the north of the country backed him after a meeting with APC governors and other political figures.

At the same time, in October, more than a thousand clerics from the Ko Da Naka platform, in cooperation with the AFAQ Educational Foundation, called on Tinubu to reconsider his intention to run for a second term. They cited security problems, economic difficulties, and the departure of skilled professionals from the country.

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