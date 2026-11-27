Praveen Raina, head of group operations and technology at Singaporean bank OCBC, said that cyberattacks against banks are a matter of when, not whether they will happen at all. Financial institutions should focus not only on preventing attacks, but also on rapidly detecting incidents, containing them and restoring systems, Fortune reports.

Since September, South Korea’s financial sector has faced a series of cyberattacks: regulators recorded 40 incidents at 37 companies, including banks, brokerage and insurance firms, savings banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. Researchers linked the September attacks to Artex, an AI-based tool that automated system intrusions.

Protection using AI

According to Raina, OCBC uses AI for cyber defense because humans cannot respond to attacks by agentic artificial intelligence at the same speed. The bank is building a protective AI layer around its systems and regularly conducts red-teaming exercises, during which a dedicated group simulates the actions of real attackers.

The OCBC team also conducts training with other industry participants and supports a bug bounty program. Ethical hackers can report security issues they find and receive rewards for doing so.

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In-house development and quantum security

Raina has worked at OCBC since 2008. That same year, a small bank team created an iPhone app that became the first digital banking application launched by one of Singapore’s three local banks — OCBC, DBS and UOB. Today, the bank’s technology team has approximately 600–700 employees and mainly develops products in-house.

In July, OCBC launched the Avatar Banking app with virtual relationship managers available around the clock for private banking clients. The beta version was initially offered to 50 clients, and by the first quarter of 2027 the bank plans to connect all clients in this segment to the platform.

Separately, OCBC is preparing for the risks of quantum computing, which could break traditional encryption. The bank has trained more than 100 employees in the basics of quantum technologies and is conducting pilot projects with universities and ST Engineering.

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