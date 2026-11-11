Williams team principal James Vowles has called the team’s poor results in the 2026 Formula 1 season a temporary slump. As Sky Sports reports, he also acknowledged that after the successful previous season, the team had become somewhat too carried away with its own achievements.

Williams’ decline in results

Williams finished fifth in the 2025 Constructors’ Championship, its best result since 2017. However, following major changes to Formula 1’s technical regulations, which included new power units and chassis, the team lost ground.

With three rounds remaining in the 2026 season, Williams was ninth among 11 teams and had 12 points. By comparison, it finished the previous season with 137 points. According to the outlet, the team’s drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, were very disappointed with the results.

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Changes within the team

In The Fast and the Curious podcast, Vowles said that setbacks would occur along the team’s path of development. He believes the current period has been useful, as Williams has already made significant internal changes needed for the next steps forward.

According to the Williams chief, under relatively stable regulations the team is capable of building a fairly good car, but rule changes always expose weak points. Vowles also said that he does not feel pressure over speculation about his position, and that the board of directors supports the team in overcoming difficulties.

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