French school principals rally over threats and violence — France 24

School principals in France gathered at rallies on Friday, November 14, to express their dissatisfaction with threats and violence that, they say, have become unbearable. According to France 24, they called on the government to provide them with protection.

Nearly two months of student protests

The gatherings of school principals took place after nearly two months of student protests. Participants in these protests blocked secondary schools across France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Educators speak of exhaustion

Many educators support the students, but at the same time report exhaustion and a sense of isolation. The outlet notes that violence has intensified amid the protests.

Participants in the rallies linked the need for protection to violence that intensified during the prolonged protests, as well as to difficulties that school staff say they face.

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