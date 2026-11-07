Kenyan school heads propose unified administration — Nation Kenya

In Kenya, heads of comprehensive schools are advocating for a unified administration for primary and junior secondary schools. This issue, as well as teachers’ career advancement and a review of administrators’ pay, will be discussed at an annual conference in Mombasa, Nation Kenya reports.

Unified administration

The four-day conference of the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association is due to begin on November 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Children’s Welfare Centre in Mombasa. School heads want an institution spanning pre-primary, primary and junior secondary education to operate as one comprehensive school.

Under the proposed model, the entire institution would be led by one head, while deputies would be responsible for separate educational levels. School heads believe that creating separate administrative structures for primary and junior secondary schools would increase government spending and complicate the management of institutions that already have limited resources.

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The dispute over the management of junior secondary schools has continued since 2023, when the government placed this education level within primary schools. The KUPPET union opposes this approach, insisting that junior secondary schools should be independent or operate within existing senior secondary schools. It also objects to junior secondary school teachers being subordinated to primary school administrations.

Career advancement and remuneration

School heads are also seeking changes to teachers’ career advancement. Association chair Fuad Ali said that the proposed implementation of Teachers Service Commission guidelines on career progression should remove barriers for teachers who cannot advance despite having additional academic qualifications.

Separately, school administrations want their job grades and remuneration reviewed to take into account additional responsibilities following the integration of junior secondary schools. Ali said the association is awaiting consideration of the proposed changes by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

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