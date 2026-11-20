In the United States, a clinical trial involving 42 adults with obesity, prediabetes, and fatty liver disease found that a ketogenic diet reduced liver fat content by an average of 67% over four to five months. In the Mediterranean and low-fat diet groups, this indicator declined by 45%, although participants in all three groups lost about 10% of their initial body weight, ScienceDaily reports.

Three diets compared

Participants were randomly assigned to ketogenic, Mediterranean, and low-fat diets with an emphasis on plant-based foods. The research team provided all meals and also held weekly consultations with a dietitian.

In the ketogenic group, carbohydrates accounted for 4% of daily calories and fats for 73%. In the Mediterranean group, these shares were 50% and 35%, respectively, while in the low-fat group they were 70% and 15%. The calorie content of the diets was adjusted individually so that all participants achieved comparable weight loss.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in prediabetes indicators

At the end of the intervention, all groups had reduced body fat mass and improved insulin sensitivity. At the same time, about half of the participants in the ketogenic group no longer met the criteria for prediabetes. This result was recorded in 29% of participants in the Mediterranean group and 7% of those who followed the low-fat plant-based diet.

The ketogenic group also showed the largest increase in glucagon levels and the greatest decrease in insulin levels. According to the study's first author, Max Petersen of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, its participants showed no increase in blood fat or cholesterol levels despite having the highest share of fat in their diets.

The results were published in the journal Cell Metabolism. The authors noted that the study was small and lasted only four to five months, so larger and longer studies are needed to assess how long the effects last.

Read us on