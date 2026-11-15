Australia’s One Nation party has announced Katherine Deves as one of four candidates for the Legislative Council, the upper house of the New South Wales parliament. State elections are scheduled for 13 March. According to The Guardian, Deves was previously a Liberal Party candidate in federal elections.

Other party candidates

Along with Deves, One Nation presented Arnon Wizer, a builder from the Hunter region who works as an electorate officer for Senator Sean Bell. The party also named as candidates Manti Steele, a farmer, teacher and mother of eight from Dubbo, and Daniel Hill, a lifesaver from the state’s south coast.

One Nation’s New South Wales leader Mike Newman called the candidates “people from real life” rather than professional politicians. So far, the party has announced only one candidate for the lower house of the state parliament — Newman himself in the Cessnock electorate. At the same time, he said One Nation plans to nominate candidates in all 93 lower-house electorates.

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Deves’ political background

In 2022, former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison chose Deves as the Liberal Party candidate in the federal electorate of Warringah. Her campaign was accompanied by controversy, including after she compared anti-transgender activism to opposition to the Holocaust.

Deves said she joined One Nation in September. She stated that she was concerned about rising fuel, housing and energy costs, and also criticised diversity, equity and inclusion policies as well as the net-zero emissions agenda. If elected, Deves plans to seek changes to state laws on discrimination, hate speech, incitement to hatred and birth certificates.

According to the publication, One Nation required candidates in the state election to sign non-disclosure agreements prohibiting them from discussing a possible nomination with the media.

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