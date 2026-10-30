South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has for the first time flown in formation with US Air Force aircraft over the Yellow Sea. A KF-21 from the 156th Fighter Squadron of the 16th Fighter Wing took part in the joint flight last Friday, Korea Herald reports.

Aircraft of the two countries

The US side deployed a U-2S Dragon Lady high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets. In addition to the KF-21, South Korea’s Air Force used F-35s, F-15Ks and FA-50s.

The flight took place ahead of the joint South Korean-US Freedom Flag air exercise, held twice a year to strengthen the interoperability of allied forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparation for Freedom Flag

A South Korean Air Force representative said the joint flight was intended to give the KF-21 experience ahead of the Freedom Flag exercise. The US Seventh Air Force called the event, Friendship Flight, a demonstration of the interoperability and combat readiness of the US and South Korean air forces on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea completed development of the KF-21 in July. The project, launched in 2015, was intended to replace the aging fleet of US-made F-4 and F-5 aircraft in its Air Force. The first production KF-21 was assigned to the 16th Fighter Wing last month. By mid- or late 2027, the country plans to deploy more such aircraft, and by early 2030, more than 100 KF-21s.

Read us on