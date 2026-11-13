In Israel, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement has distanced itself from Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod, the former head of the Haifa rabbinical court, following the emergence of his handwritten halachic letter. According to the Jerusalem Post, citing Haaretz, Axelrod stated in the letter that Jewish politicians who cooperate with Arab parties fall under the principle of “din rodef.”

Content of the rabbi’s letter

According to Haaretz, Axelrod argued that such cooperation poses a danger to the people of Israel in the Holy Land and around the world. He referred in particular to inviting Arab parties into a government coalition or relying on their support outside the coalition.

The report notes that the principle of “din rodef” in Jewish law concerns a pursuer and permits the use of lethal force to save a person being pursued. Yigal Amir invoked this principle to justify the 1995 assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Before the killing, extremist rabbis said that Rabin’s negotiations on the Oslo Accords endangered Jews.

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Calls for an investigation

A group of former heads of Israeli security services and military officials called on police to investigate Axelrod’s actions on suspicion of incitement to murder. In a letter to Boaz Balat, head of the police investigation and intelligence division, they asked that the rabbi be summoned for questioning and warned of the risk of another political assassination.

Chabad-Lubavitch’s spokesperson in Israel, Rabbi Shimi Segal, said that the movement’s official religious rulings are made only by its rabbinical court. According to him, Axelrod is not a member of that court, has no leadership role in the movement, and the letter reflects his personal position. Knesset member Ofer Cassif also called on State Attorney Amit Isman to open a criminal investigation.

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