The administration of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province plans to establish faceless anti-terrorism courts, which is intended to strengthen the protection of participants in terrorism cases. Officials announced the planned measures during a televised briefing, Dawn reports.

Protection of trial participants

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi attended the briefing. One official said that witnesses in terrorism cases are afraid to testify.

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According to him, the administration recently submitted an amendment on establishing such anti-terrorism courts. The official noted that this mechanism is intended to ensure the protection not only of witnesses, but also of prosecutors and judges.

Security spending

The administration also plans to allocate 70 billion Pakistani rupees to the Counter Terrorism Department and police over the course of a year. The funds are to be used to build up the agencies’ capabilities in combating terrorism.

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