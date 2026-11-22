Hamas has called for an urgent meeting of mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, following a strike that Anadolu Agency described as Israeli. According to the agency, the strike killed three workers at a food distribution point who were delivering food to displaced Palestinians.

Strike on a food vehicle

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, at around noon, the strike hit a vehicle delivering food in the Tel al-Hawa area in southwestern Gaza City. In addition to the three fatalities, there were injuries.

Hamas called on mediators to pressure Israel to fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

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The group’s demands

The group also demanded unhindered access for food and humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip. Hamas accused Israel of targeting humanitarian operations and using hunger and humanitarian aid to coerce Palestinians, calling for concrete action rather than merely condemnation.

According to the agency, on Friday the group had already called on mediators to intervene after attacks it linked to Israel. According to Hamas, seven Palestinians were killed at that time, and homes were also destroyed.

According to the latest data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, as of Thursday, 1,662 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,007 injured as a result of Israeli ceasefire violations since the truce was signed in October 2025.

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