In Palestine, in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said that the Board of Peace had failed to obtain Israel's permission for a Palestinian technocratic committee to enter. Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for the group, called this a manifestation of the Board of Peace's weakness, Anadolu Agency reports.

The committee is in Cairo

According to Qassem, the committee, headed by Ali Shaath, has been in Cairo for several months. He called on committee members to publicly explain exactly what is preventing them from starting work in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas spokesperson also called on all parties to facilitate the committee's entry into the enclave so that it can begin relief and reconstruction work. The group reiterated its statement that it is ready to transfer all governing powers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delays in implementing the plan

On November 20, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published a Board of Peace document stating that Israel risks becoming an obstacle to the peace plan if it does not take steps in response to commitments made by Hamas. In July, the Palestinian group agreed to a roadmap for transferring governing powers to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and for disarmament.

On November 9, the Board of Peace said that Israel's delays in approving the entry of humanitarian cargo and fulfilling its commitments under the Sharm el-Sheikh humanitarian protocol had worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, concluded in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, has still not been fully implemented. According to the latest data from Gaza's Ministry of Health, 1,705 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,163 injured due to Israeli violations of the truce since the agreement came into force. Anadolu Agency also reports that Israel controls 70% of the Gaza Strip's territory.

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