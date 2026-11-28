Hamas said that Izz al-Din al-Hayya, the son of the group’s leader Khalil al-Hayya, survived along with his family after a morning Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in Gaza City, Palestine. According to senior Hamas official Bassem Naim, several people were injured in the attack, including Izz al-Din al-Hayya’s daughter-in-law; there were no fatalities, he said.

The Japan Times reports, citing Reuters. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the group’s statement. Hamas said the target was a residential apartment and linked the strike to threats by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz against Khalil al-Hayya. The group also accused Israel of trying to undermine the 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Hamas leader’s family

Bassem Naim called Izz al-Din al-Hayya, who was born in 1997, the last surviving son of Khalil al-Hayya. According to him, four other sons of the Hamas leader were killed by Israeli forces. Naim also said that the family of one of his deceased sons survived after Friday’s strike.

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Izz al-Din al-Hayya is the twin brother of Hammam Khalil al-Hayya, who, according to Naim, was killed in a 2025 Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Khalil al-Hayya himself, who was appointed Hamas’s overall leader in July, escaped the assassination attempt at the time.

Other strikes in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian medics said that five Palestinians were killed in two other Israeli strikes on Friday. In Rafah, according to medical sources, three people were killed and two others were injured. An Israeli army spokesperson said the military had targeted three militants, without providing details.

Two more people were killed in Gaza City. Palestinian medics said they worked as guards at the office of Médecins Sans Frontières. The organization confirmed that the men were its guards and called for those responsible for the attack to be held accountable. The Israeli military acknowledged that the deceased worked for the organization but said they were Hamas militants posing as humanitarian workers.

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