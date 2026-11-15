Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya called for an international emergency relief campaign for residents of Gaza, Palestine, where heavy rains flooded displacement camps and damaged thousands of temporary shelters. As Anadolu Agency reports, Hamas said that in letters to Arab and Muslim countries, al-Hayya asked for the delivery of tents, heating supplies, fuel and equipment to repair sewage and drainage networks to the territory.

Demands for humanitarian access

Al-Hayya said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening due to Israel's restrictions on the entry of aid and reconstruction materials, as well as the destruction of housing and vital infrastructure. He called for increased international pressure on Israel to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, including a full withdrawal from Gaza and adherence to the humanitarian protocol signed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Hamas leader also demanded unhindered access for UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, as well as the admission of the Palestinian national committee tasked with administering the territory. Among his other calls were funding for safe shelters, infrastructure repairs and recovery work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scale of flooding

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, flooding has affected more than 200,000 Palestinians, while shelters housing over 40,000 families have been damaged. The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced Palestinians are living in flood-prone areas; more than 400,000 of them are in high-risk zones.

Hamas said that over the previous two days, al-Hayya had contacted officials from countries mediating the ceasefire arrangements, seeking urgent aid and implementation of the agreement. He also called on the UN Security Council to hold an open emergency meeting on the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Read us on