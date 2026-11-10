Hamas on November 10 accused the Board of Peace of distorting the situation with flooding in the Gaza Strip and ignoring Israel’s role in obstructing the implementation of the US-backed peace plan. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Mutual claims over the plan

In a statement, Hamas rejected responsibility for delays in implementing the roadmap, claiming that the group and other Palestinian factions had already agreed to it. Earlier the same day, the Board of Peace criticized Israel’s delays in allowing in necessary supplies, saying this had worsened the humanitarian crisis. At the same time, it called on Hamas to fulfill its commitments, including laying down its weapons and transferring governing authority.

Hamas acknowledged the Board of Peace’s criticism of Israel but said that, in the group’s view, it does not take into account Israel’s broader responsibility for blocking the implementation of President Donald Trump’s plan. The group also referred to a statement by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye on August 3, which said that Israeli violations were undermining the second stage of the plan.

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Demands concerning aid

Hamas said that using vital aid as political leverage contradicts humanitarian and legal obligations. According to the group, shipments of shelter materials remain outside Gaza while displaced families suffer from flooding and cold.

The group demanded that crossings be opened for the delivery of humanitarian aid, shelter materials and reconstruction supplies without political or security conditions. It also called for a timetable and a mechanism to verify implementation of the roadmap, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the start of work by a Palestinian committee that is to govern Gaza. Hamas called on the Board of Peace to publish a report on fulfilled and overdue commitments and those responsible for the delays.

Consequences of severe weather

According to the Government Media Office, a storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening flooded more than 70,000 tents and caused dozens of war-damaged walls to collapse. Late Sunday evening in Deir al-Balah, the collapse of a sand embankment onto tents killed two women and three children, Gaza Civil Defence reported.

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