Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates by five strokes. As Sky Sports reports, the Englishman finished the tournament at 15 under par and claimed his ninth DP World Tour title.

Hatton retained the lead

Before the final day, Hatton held a one-stroke lead and did not relinquish first place until the end of the competition. On the back nine, he increased his advantage over his rivals by making four birdies over a six-hole stretch.

The golfer completed the final round in 66 strokes, six under par. His lead over the nearest pursuers at the finish was five strokes.

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McIlroy overtook Chacarra

Rory McIlroy finished second in the tournament and overtook Eugenio Chacarra in the season-long Race to Dubai standings. McIlroy played the final round without a bogey, posting a score of 67 strokes.

As a result, McIlroy won the Race to Dubai for the fifth consecutive season and matched Colin Montgomerie's record for the number of Order of Merit titles, with eight each. Chacarra shared third place with Oliver Lindell: both finished the tournament at eight under par, while Chacarra was three under par in the final round.

Chacarra and Lindell were among 10 players who earned dual membership of the PGA Tour thanks to their Race to Dubai positions. The group also included Jacob Skov Olesen, Kristoffer Reitan, Francesco Laporta, Mikael Lindberg and Victor Perez, who shared fifth place.

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