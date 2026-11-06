Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja said that everyone in the team dressing room knew about the ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. He made the statement ahead of the release of his book Sabr, Sky Sports News reports.

Khawaja’s statement

According to Khawaja, everyone in the dressing room — batters, bowlers and team staff — was aware of the scheme. He said it concerned “all of us.”

Khawaja’s statement contradicts the position of Cricket Australia, which maintained that only then-captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft knew about the plan to use sandpaper to affect the condition of the ball. In his book, Khawaja also wrote that the plan was first discussed during the second Test of the series in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

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Punishments and bowlers’ denials

After the incident, Smith and Warner were suspended for one year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months. According to Sky Sports News, Warner was identified as the initiator of the plan, and Bancroft tried to hide the sandpaper in his trousers.

In 2021, bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon insisted in a joint statement that they did not know about the tampering. Earlier, Bancroft, when asked whether the bowling unit knew about the incident, said: “I think it’s probably self-explanatory.”

Khawaja also said that he believed it was right for the entire team to take responsibility. According to him, after the match he urged his teammates to treat it as a team responsibility, as the team knew what was happening.

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