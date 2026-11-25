In Germany, the CDU/CSU bloc has offered the Social Democratic Party of Germany a compromise in the dispute over the pension package. According to Der Spiegel, the CDU/CSU proposes retaining the option of retiring at the age of 63 for low-income earners.

Differences over the pension package

The publication noted that the CDU/CSU and the SPD encountered differences while discussing the pension package. Against the backdrop of these differences, the chancellor's party put forward a proposal concerning the so-called retirement at 63.

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Proposal for low-income earners

The proposed compromise provides for retaining this option for citizens with low earnings. Der Spiegel presents the information about the initiative as its own reporting.

This concerns a CDU/CSU proposal in negotiations with the Social Democrats, rather than an agreement already reached between the parties. The source does not report a final decision on the pension package.

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