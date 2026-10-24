The Lebanese group Hezbollah has again assured Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that it will not intervene on Iran’s side in the event of a war. Berri conveyed this assurance to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Tehran’s position

During a visit to Beirut, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh also told lawmakers affiliated with the Shiite alliance of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement that Tehran would not ask the group to intervene if the United States strikes Iran. According to him, Iran is capable of defending itself independently and has prepared to prevent an attack from achieving its goals.

Parliamentary sources cited by the outlet claim that Iran is taking into account Lebanon’s difficult situation and does not want to involve Hezbollah in an unequal confrontation with Israel. They also reported a U.S. warning that Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed to Aoun during a telephone conversation. The president later informed Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam about it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences with the Amal Movement

According to the sources, Hezbollah is mindful of the risk of a negative reaction among its supporters and the possibility of new displacement if Israel expands its security zone in southern Lebanon. The outlet notes that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to expand attacks to Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The sources also link the launch of six rockets at Israel in March, for which Hezbollah claimed responsibility, to a crisis of trust within the Shiite alliance. Before that, Berri had assured Aoun and Salam that the group would not intervene, referring to messages from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

There is currently no direct contact between Berri and Qassem, and their aides maintain communication. According to the outlet, Berri differs from Hezbollah on a number of political issues: he opposes the movement’s military intervention in support of Iran and supports the position that the state should have exclusive control over weapons.

Read us on