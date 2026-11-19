In Scotland, surgeon Mohammed Habib has called on police to launch a criminal investigation into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in Aberdeen. According to an internal expert report, at least 19 patients died as a result of serious adverse events caused by operations between 2015 and 2021, The Guardian reports.

Habib, a hospital consultant, said that since 2021 he had repeatedly raised concerns about risks in the liver and pancreatic surgery department. He believes that dozens of patients may have died unnecessarily at the hospital.

Experts' findings

According to Habib, NHS Grampian, which manages the hospital, commissioned a review of his complaints and the claims of another whistleblower. The internal report, released by the surgeon's lawyer Aamer Anwar, concluded that 19 deaths were linked to serious adverse events caused by operations.

Two external experts — professors of surgery from the Universities of Edinburgh and Leeds — noted in 2022 that mortality in Aberdeen's liver and pancreatic surgery department reached 18% in 2017–2020. According to their data, the national average mortality rate after such operations was 2–3%, depending on patients' condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Habib also reported four patient deaths during or after operations that occurred after that review was completed. In March 2026, another external expert told the hospital's management that persistently high mortality during complex operations was a sign of systemic failure. The liver and pancreatic surgery department was subsequently closed.

Response of the authorities and NHS Grampian

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney called the disclosed data extremely worrying, but did not support the demand for a criminal investigation into systemic failings at NHS Grampian. He said that changes in leadership and urgent reforms should ensure the necessary improvements.

NHS Grampian chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight said that a thorough review had already taken place, although some of its elements were still ongoing. She noted that new information would be considered through clinical, managerial and legal procedures, and that patients and their families would be informed as necessary.

Last week, the watchdog Healthcare Improvement Scotland pointed to very serious shortcomings in NHS Grampian's leadership, including problems with the transparency and accuracy of reporting. At the same time, this report recorded one death due to a serious adverse event. The Scottish government said that the decision on a possible criminal investigation rests with Police Scotland.

Read us on