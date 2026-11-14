The US women’s hockey team routed Denmark 14-0 in the World Championship quarterfinal in Herning and advanced to the semifinals. According to The Guardian, the Americans recorded 85 shots on goal, setting a tournament record for a single game.

US dominance from the opening minutes

The reigning champions took a 5-0 lead within the first eight minutes of play, and their advantage stood at 10 goals before the third period. It was the first-ever meeting between the US and Danish national teams.

Taylor Heise opened the scoring 57 seconds into the game and finished with one goal and three assists. Caroline Harvey and Hayley Scamurra scored two goals apiece and provided three assists each. Kelly Pannek recorded four points: two goals and two assists.

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Casey O’Brien, Grace Zumwinkle, Laila Edwards and Hayley Scamurra each registered a goal and an assist. Alex Carpenter and Jessie Compher also scored for the United States. Goaltender Gwyneth Philips stopped eight shots and recorded a shutout.

Shot record and semifinal matchups

Denmark’s starting goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström made 51 saves before the start of the third period. She was replaced by Caroline Bjergstad, who stopped another 20 shots. The United States’ total of 85 shots surpassed the previous World Championship record of 82 shots, set in a US game against Sweden in 1997.

In the semifinals, the United States will play Finland, which defeated Germany 6-0. In the other matchup, Canada will face Sweden: the Canadians beat Czechia 3-2 in the quarterfinals, while the Swedes defeated Switzerland 1-0.

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