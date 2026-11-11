In Chicago, United States, a pilot choir program for children with a congenital single-ventricle heart defect showed improvements in certain respiratory indicators and participants’ psycho-emotional well-being. The study, published in the journal Pediatric Cardiology, involved 14 patients aged 8 to 16 who had undergone surgical treatment culminating in the Fontan procedure.

Eight-week program

As News-Medical reports, the program was developed and tested by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago together with Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music. For eight weeks, participants had 30 minutes of individual vocal lessons and 60 minutes of group classes each week. They were also given access to an online program with singing and breathing exercises.

After completing the program, researchers recorded improvements in some measures of respiratory function. The children also reported better scores related to depression and well-being. Parents noted improvements in the children’s school functioning, as well as in measures of depression and anxiety.

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Characteristics of the patients’ condition

Children with a single ventricle typically undergo three surgical interventions, the last of which is the Fontan procedure at approximately three to four years of age. During these operations, venous blood is redirected to the pulmonary artery, bypassing the heart. Blood reaches the lungs passively—through breathing and pressure changes rather than the work of a cardiac pump.

Despite the life-saving nature of the operations, such patients may have weaker lungs and lower exercise tolerance. Study leader Kendra Ward said that participants gained a sense of camaraderie from the choir and felt less different from their peers. The team hopes to launch a larger multicenter study of the program in 2027.

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