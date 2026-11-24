In Zagreb, North Macedonia’s parliament speaker Afrim Gashi discussed obstacles on the country’s path to joining the European Union with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković. Jandroković confirmed Croatia’s political and technical support for Skopje’s European aspirations and for advancing accession negotiations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Constitutional condition

North Macedonia’s European integration process remains blocked due to a long-running dispute with neighboring Bulgaria. Under the EU negotiating framework agreed in 2022, the country must amend its Constitution to explicitly recognize Bulgarians among the communities living in the state.

Skopje has stated that it is ready to resolve the constitutional issue, but seeks guarantees that no new bilateral conditions will emerge after this requirement is met. North Macedonian representatives have repeatedly voiced concern that issues of identity, language or historical disputes could delay the EU accession process.

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Adopting the proposed amendments requires the support of two-thirds of parliament members, which has not yet been secured. Bulgaria insists on implementing the current EU negotiating framework and opposes revising the agreed conditions. North Macedonia received EU candidate status in 2005 and formally opened negotiations in 2022.

Cooperation between parliaments

During the meeting, the sides also expressed readiness to strengthen parliamentary and bilateral cooperation. They discussed interaction between committees, friendship groups and administrative services, as well as a possible agreement between the secretariats of the two parliaments.

According to the Croatian Parliament, the country has completed 17 EU-funded twinning projects in North Macedonia, with four more ongoing. They cover public finances, the judiciary, education, agriculture, transport and civil society. Jandroković also expressed hope for further improvement of the situation of the Croatian community in North Macedonia.

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