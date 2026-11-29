Croatian Hamburg footballer Mario Vušković has returned to Bundesliga matches after a four-year ban for doping. In the match against Bayern, which ended 0:0, he played all 90 minutes, Der Spiegel reports.

Exhaustion after the match

After the final whistle, Vušković dropped to his knees and later lay down on his back. When the footballer got up, two Hamburg staff members supported him. According to the player, he felt very good during the match, but was completely exhausted by the end.

“It is an incredible feeling. I am very happy and very proud. I worked hard for four years for this moment,” Vušković said. He noted that after the game he was more mentally tired than physically, as against such opponents one must remain focused at all times: one small mistake can lead to punishment.

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The EPO case

Vušković was banned in 2022 over doping involving erythropoietin, or EPO. This substance stimulates the production of red blood cells and improves the blood's oxygen-carrying capacity. The footballer and his legal team challenged the doping allegations in sports courts for several years, but unsuccessfully.

In August 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the sanction in appellate proceedings and increased its term to four years. The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland upheld this decision. Despite the ban, Hamburg signed a new contract with Vušković. The match against Bayern was his first Bundesliga game, and during the lengthy break he could only keep fit privately.

Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin praised Vušković after the game: “He performed exactly as I expected him to.”

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