In France, researchers at the University of Bordeaux found that a chronic feeling of loneliness among people aged 65 and older is associated with a 38% higher risk of developing dementia compared with those who did not report loneliness, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

Scientists analyzed data from a French study that followed 3,777 people aged 65 and older from 1988 to 2018. During the first eight years, participants were repeatedly asked about feelings of loneliness and divided into three groups: those who never felt lonely, those who reported it once or twice, and those who experienced it chronically — during three or four visits.

By the second phase of follow-up in 1995–1996, 1,540 participants remained. Over the following 20 years, dementia was diagnosed in 560 of them, or 36.4%. Among people who did not report loneliness, dementia was detected in 33.1% of participants; in the episodic loneliness group, in 34.5%; and in the chronic loneliness group, in 49.1%.

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Loneliness is not the same as living alone

The authors accounted for age, sex, education, living conditions, health status, medication use and depression in their analysis, as well as data on participant deaths. At the same time, the study has limitations: loneliness was assessed based on the answer to only one question, so the assessment did not cover the quality of relationships or the presence of meaningful activities.

Of participants with chronic loneliness, 29.6% did not live alone. The researchers noted that social risk should not be assessed solely by living conditions. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal Aging & Mental Health.

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