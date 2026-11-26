Guinea-Bissau’s military junta has announced the postponement of the presidential election by two years, until November 26, 2028. The decision was made on the anniversary of the military coup that took place on November 26, 2025, Deutsche Welle reports.

The junta’s explanation

The country is currently led by General Horta Inta-A, who serves as transitional president. In a statement, he explained the postponement of the vote by the lack of sufficient technical, material and financial conditions for holding elections.

According to Inta-A, the authorities must ensure proper preparation and conduct of elections in accordance with the principles of legality, democratic participation, equal opportunities, transparency and electoral integrity.

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Coup after the vote

The military coup in Guinea-Bissau took place three days after the 2025 general election. The military removed the then-incumbent president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Both he and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa claimed victory in the election.

The army detained Embaló a day before the voting results were announced. The West African bloc ECOWAS called on Guinea-Bissau to return to civilian rule. The country on Africa’s western coast has already experienced several coups in its history.

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