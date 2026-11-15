Houthis are 60 km from Aden — France 24

In Yemen, Houthi forces are about 60 kilometres from Aden, the temporary capital of the country’s internationally recognised government. France 24 reports this, citing AFP military and government sources.

Advance towards Aden

According to four military sources in government forces and two government sources, the Houthis have taken control of the Al-Makatira and Al-Madaraba districts and are moving towards Aden. AFP’s sources said that Houthi forces had deployed at the Al-Kharaz camp in the Al-Madaraba district, about 60 kilometres from the city.

Officials also said that the Houthis had seized strategic positions in the Makatira district and large parts of the Al-Madaraba and Al-Ara districts, the largest districts in Lahj governorate in southwestern Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Redeployment of government forces

Yemen’s government, which is supported by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, announced on Sunday that it had completed the withdrawal of its last units from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The troops were redeployed to reinforce forces where current circumstances require it; ensuring the security of Aden and neighbouring governorates was named as a priority.

Military officials previously told AFP that government forces had begun building sandbag fortifications around Aden and digging tunnels amid the Houthis’ advance southwards. Dozens of buildings along the road between Aden and Lahj were destroyed after fighting between the Houthis and local resistance units, with air support from the coalition.

Previous attacks

In recent weeks, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Aden. According to government military sources, four people were killed in an attack on the presidential palace on 15 October. The Houthis had previously attempted to seize Aden at the start of the war in 2015, but that attempt was unsuccessful.

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