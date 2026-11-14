The Houthis are threatening dozens of private schools in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, with fines and closure for refusing to send students and teachers to rallies. According to school sources, these events were meant to support the Houthis’ military escalation in Taiz and on other fronts, as well as glorify the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. Asharq Al-Awsat reports this.

Sources told the publication that private schools in Sanaa and its suburbs were ordered to organize at least three student marches or rallies a week, on school premises and in nearby streets. According to them, this reduces the time allocated for lessons and turns schools into venues for political propaganda and mobilization.

Requirement to hold rallies three times a week

School administrators in the Safiya, Sabeen, Azal, Wahda and Tahrir districts are resisting the demands. Administrations are also under pressure from parents, who are threatening to withdraw their children because of disrupted schooling and activities unrelated to education. The Ministry of Education in the unrecognized Houthi government has responded by threatening the institutions with a number of sanctions.

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Pressure through license renewals

According to education workers, the Houthis are using annual license renewals as a means of pressuring administrations to comply with mobilization programs. A parent in Sanaa, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that a school informed families that children’s participation in rallies was mandatory. He fears that this could eventually go beyond marches.

A teacher from the Azal district said that such events take time away from core subjects, while educators who refuse to mobilize students or force them to chant Houthi slogans are threatened with disciplinary action. The publication notes that human rights organizations and the UN had previously warned about ideological indoctrination and military recruitment of children in Houthi-controlled areas.

Private schools in Sanaa, to which families transferred their children due to the deterioration of public education and teachers’ strikes, now face financial levies and ideological control. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, about 170,000 teachers and education workers in Houthi-controlled territories have not received salaries since 2016.

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