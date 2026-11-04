In Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis, the group has launched a campaign to install donation boxes in shops, restaurants, companies and shopping centers. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing local and business sources, owners of establishments are being forced to accept such boxes, while the money is allegedly collected to support military operations and the families of dead, wounded and missing fighters.

More than 320 boxes in two days

According to the publication's sources, during the first two days of the campaign, the Houthis distributed more than 320 boxes among private-sector businesses in several districts of Sanaa. They allegedly plan to distribute about 4,000 more boxes to cover the rest of the city and its outskirts.

Traders complained that Houthi representatives and armed members of the group entered shops with the boxes and demanded that they be installed without the owners' consent. According to them, employees and owners were also required to encourage customers to make donations. An empty box, the publication's interlocutors claim, could become a pretext for threats and pressure on businesses.

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Daily fundraising

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that group members were instructed to visit commercial establishments daily, collect the money raised and transfer it to bank accounts belonging to senior Houthi leaders. According to them, the campaign is not limited to donations from the boxes: business owners are also required to make separate financial contributions.

A shop owner whom the publication identifies by the pseudonym Ramzi said that because of constant inspections and threats, he sometimes put his own money into the box to avoid punishment. The owner of a restaurant on the outskirts of Sanaa said that establishments are also being pressured to make additional payments, despite declining sales and rising operating costs.

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