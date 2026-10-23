In Yemen, the Houthis have launched an information campaign against Saudi Arabia, citing documents linked to American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As NDTV reports, the group is spreading these claims through official statements, videos, songs, speeches and influencers’ posts.

Documents and accusations

The campaign focuses on documents that the U.S. Department of Justice released in parts. According to The New York Times, cited by NDTV, these materials said that people connected to the Saudi royal court had sent Epstein tapestries featuring the drapery of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine.

Last month, Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of attempting to attack Mecca with drones and missiles. The group denied these accusations. Mahdi al-Mashat, whom The New York Times calls the Houthis’ president, said in the group’s media that Mecca is allegedly being attacked by those who gave Epstein the Kaaba covering.

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Spread of the campaign

Al-Mashat’s message was replicated across various Houthi platforms. Yemeni comedian Mustafa al-Momari, who has more than 2.7 million followers on X, published a video on the subject, while a traditional musician from Yemen wrote a song about these claims.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also repeatedly mentioned Epstein in his speeches. According to the outlet, Saudi officials have not publicly commented either on the Houthi accusations or on reports concerning the tapestries since the U.S. Department of Justice released the files.

Saudi Arabia supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, with which the Houthis are fighting a civil war.

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