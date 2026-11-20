In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, a Houthi projectile hit one of the towers in the King Abdullah Financial District. The building housing Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund sustained damage on several floors, and adjacent structures were also damaged. No casualties were reported, UPI reports, citing Saudi civil defense.

Statements by the sides

Saudi civil defense called the strike on civilian infrastructure a violation of international humanitarian law and accused the Houthis of hostile actions.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group attacked Riyadh’s financial district twice — at dawn and in the evening. According to him, these sites will remain targets as long as Saudi Arabia continues actions against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other claimed targets

Saree also reported attacks on the Al-Sadaf petrochemical company in Jubail, the Khamis Mushait air base, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi officials did not immediately confirm these reports.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike and said the country has a full and legitimate right to self-defense. The ministry also called on the international community and the permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their obligations, implement relevant resolutions, and condemn Houthi attacks.

The civil war in Yemen between the Houthis and the country’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, has continued since 2014. A fragile 2022 truce largely halted the fighting, but hostilities resumed in July and have continued to intensify.

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