In Yemen, the Houthis have allocated funds over the past two weeks to purchase hundreds of motorcycles in the markets of Sanaa and other cities for transfer to their fighters at the front. According to informed sources, this has led to a reduction in the supply of vehicles and an increase in prices, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Purchases in five cities

Sources told the publication that funds for the purchase of motorcycles were allocated for procurement in Sanaa, Amran, Hodeidah, Dhamar and Ibb. According to them, the vehicles are used in military operations, including to transport fighters and supplies and evacuate the dead and wounded.

The sources link the increased purchases to airstrikes on Houthi reinforcements and vehicles in recent weeks, as well as to an acute fuel shortage. Motorcycles, they said, can move through ravines, dry riverbeds and difficult terrain where heavy military vehicles have difficulties.

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Higher prices for local residents

Residents of Sanaa told the publication that motorcycles are not only a means of transportation for many but also a source of income: they are used for deliveries, transporting goods and commuting to work. In their assessment, rising prices make it more difficult for low-income workers and young people to purchase such vehicles.

The owner of a motorcycle showroom in southern Sanaa, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Houthi representatives had bought dozens of motorcycles from him over the past two weeks. According to him, the price of one vehicle, depending on the model and specifications, ranged from 280,000 to 500,000 Yemeni rials. He also said that increased demand had further limited local residents' ability to buy motorcycles for work.

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