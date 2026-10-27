The Houthis have transferred military reinforcements from Ibb province to the fronts in Taiz, Yemen, for the third time in less than a month. Asharq Al-Awsat reports this, citing local sources.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the movement continues to recruit residents of Ibb to compensate for losses and replenish frontline positions with new fighters. Sources claim that the Houthis are simultaneously facing increasing difficulties in mobilizing residents and tribal representatives in territories under their control.

Ibb named main source of recruits

Informed sources said that Ibb has become the main region from which the Houthis recruit fighters to strengthen positions in Taiz. It is followed in terms of the number of recruits, according to their data, by Dhamar province, the Houthi-controlled capital Sana'a and its outskirts, as well as Amran province.

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One young resident of the city of Ibb, who, according to the publication, fled the front in Taiz several days ago, spoke about recruitment methods. He claims that he enrolled in military training, believing it was being held to confront Israel, but was later sent to fight in Taiz.

Concerns of local activists

Residents and local sources also said that Ibb is being used as a staging ground for attacks on Taiz and other areas. Activists called on local community representatives and families in Ibb to counter youth recruitment campaigns and prevent residential areas and adjacent territories from being turned into military facilities and positions for launching ballistic missiles. According to them, this poses threats to civilians and their property.

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