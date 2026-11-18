In Yemen, the Houthis have advanced to the coastal area of Khawr al-Umayr, about 100 km west of Aden, the country’s de facto capital. At the same time, a ground offensive on Aden is unlikely to be imminent, The National reports, citing security sources and experts.

Anti-Houthi forces retreat

In recent days, forces opposed to the Houthis have abandoned a number of important positions, primarily near the southwestern city of Taiz. Fighting had continued there for several weeks. According to a Yemeni security official, following their territorial gains, the Houthis are now about 100 km from Aden.

Security and political expert Ali al-Shaabani said that capturing Aden would pose a threat to international shipping and could open the way for the Houthis to reach the island of Socotra, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. In his view, the group may also focus on fighting anti-Houthi forces in the eastern provinces of Hadramawt and Shabwa or on confrontation near the border with Saudi Arabia.

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A possible siege instead of an assault

The Houthis said they have no intention of attacking Aden. A source in Sanaa, which the group has controlled since 2014, also claimed that the Houthis do not seek to establish control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as it is already within range of their missiles. According to him, the September operation in which the group took control of the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha was aimed at securing the strait rather than blocking it.

Al-Shaabani believes the Houthis may resort not to occupying Aden but to besieging it, similar to the situation in Taiz. According to the publication, the Houthis have surrounded the city and forces allied with Yemen’s government since October. As a result, millions of residents face a humanitarian crisis and restricted access to food, fuel, water and medical supplies.

Coordination problems

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, which leads the anti-Houthi coalition, replaced its commander Fahd al-Salman with Fayyad al-Ruwaili. On Wednesday, Yemen’s parliament also passed a law classifying the Houthis as a terrorist group; one of its provisions stipulates that members of the organization will not receive immunity as part of a future settlement. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War link the military defeats of forces allied with Yemen’s government to their fragmentation and lack of coordination.

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