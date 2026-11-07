At least 22 people were killed and another 30 injured in Yemen after airstrikes hit residential homes in the village of Al-Sharia near the capital, Sanaa. According to Anis al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, most of those injured were women and children.

Houthi statement

As The Hindu reports, al-Asbahi accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the strikes. The AP was unable to independently verify the claims, while Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Information did not immediately comment in response to the agency's request.

The spokesperson also said that the strikes hit several homes in Al-Sharia and that subsequent attacks targeted rescuers. Footage from the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel showed victims, including children, being brought to a local hospital. Video from the village also showed destroyed homes and dust in the air.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation of hostilities

The previous day, November 6, an airstrike on a market in southern Yemen killed at least 30 people, Houthi representatives said. The Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni military forces blamed each other for the attack.

The report notes that fighting in Yemen intensified after a years-long truce collapsed in the summer. The Iran-backed Houthis control Sanaa and the north and west of the country, while their Saudi-backed opponents are based in southern and eastern Yemen.

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