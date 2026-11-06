Houthis claim 30 killed at market in Yemen — NDTV

Yemen’s Houthis said that 30 people were killed as a result of several strikes on a market in the city of Al-Waziya in Taiz province. According to the Houthi-controlled health ministry, another eight people were injured, while rescuers searched for bodies under the rubble.

Houthi statement

Houthi health ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi said that the market was attacked by Saudi aviation. The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree also claimed that the aircraft that carried out the strikes took off on Friday from the Saudi Khamis Mushait base.

This was reported by NDTV, citing statements from the sides of the conflict. The area in Taiz province where the market is located is under Houthi control and has become the scene of fierce fighting since the group’s offensive in September.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mutual accusations

Yemen’s government forces rejected the version about airstrikes. They said that the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the market, calling it a war crime. Local authorities in Taiz also placed responsibility on the Houthis, saying there had been indiscriminate missile shelling and denying that air raids had taken place in the area.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition reported intercepting a drone in the Mecca area, without specifying its origin. The day before, the coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi missile near Medina, but the group called the claim a slander.

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