Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Health Ministry said that at least 33 people were killed in airstrikes on the village of Al-Shariyah near the capital, Sanaa. At least 39 others were injured, Deutsche Welle reports.

Statement by Houthi authorities

Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi told the Associated Press that Saudi Arabia carried out the strikes. According to him, several residential buildings were hit. Saudi authorities initially did not comment on reports of the strike.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel showed footage that it said depicted rubble after the attack and wounded people in a hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation of hostilities

The Iran-backed Houthis have controlled Sanaa and significant areas of western and northern Yemen since the start of the 2014 civil war. Saudi Arabia supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is based in Aden.

According to the UN, more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 have been forced to leave their homes following an escalation in hostilities. Pro-government media also reported that government forces repelled a Houthi attack on the Al-Akrud front in the disputed Taiz province. The Saudi coalition said it intercepted a Houthi missile launched toward Riyadh province.

On Friday, according to Houthi representatives, an airstrike on a market in southern Yemen killed at least 30 people. The Houthis and Yemen’s government forces accused each other of involvement in the strike.

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