Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis said they had attacked airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. As France 24 reports, there had been no confirmation of these reports from Saudi authorities at that time. It was also unknown whether the attacks had reached their targets in the kingdom or had been intercepted.

Claims about attack targets

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the group had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, an oil refinery in Rabigh, crude oil pumping stations, and the East-West pipeline.

According to him, the targets also included King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, an airport in Najran, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait. The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Yanbu and Taif on Saturday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes on Aden and civil defence warnings

The Interior Ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognised government said that two Houthi missiles hit the coast guard headquarters in the port city of Aden, while a third struck a coast guard building in the Tawahi district. Saree also claimed that the Houthis attacked concentrations of Saudi-backed forces at Al-Nasr camp and at the naval base in Aden. The Saudi-led coalition did not comment on this claim.

Earlier that day, Saudi Arabia’s civil defence service briefly warned residents of Taif, Yanbu, Mecca and Jeddah about a possible danger. About 10 minutes later, the agency said the threat had passed. At the beginning of the month, the Houthis warned airlines against using Saudi Arabian airspace, except for the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

Read us on