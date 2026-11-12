Yemen’s Houthis said on November 12 that their forces had attacked Saudi Arabia’s East–West oil pipeline, as well as an oil facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu. The Hindu reports this.

Houthi statement

Yanbu is a port city on the Red Sea where the East–West pipeline route terminates. The article also published an archived satellite image of repairs and the construction of a bypass section of this pipeline after damage caused by a drone attack near Al-Dhekri in Medina Province on September 22, 2026.

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The role of the route to Yanbu

The East–West pipeline has become more important for Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, as it allows oil to be supplied to the market bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. As The Hindu notes, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz at the beginning of the war in the Middle East. The strait is located on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from the route leading to Yanbu.

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