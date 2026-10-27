Houthis claim missile strike on Ras Tanura refinery — Der Spiegel

Yemen’s Houthis said they had halted the advance of enemy forces toward the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait and also attacked several targets in Saudi Arabia. As Der Spiegel reports, the claimed targets include the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh and the Ras Tanura oil refinery, the largest in the kingdom.

Claims of fighting near the strait

According to the group, enemy forces advancing from the south toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait were attacked with heavy weapons and ballistic missiles. The Houthis also reported numerous enemy casualties and the destruction of several military vehicles. These reports cannot be independently verified.

Yemen’s civil war, according to the publication, has escalated again amid the war with Iran. The Iran-backed Houthis seized significant parts of the western Red Sea coast during their offensive and advanced in other provinces. Yemen’s government, supported by allied formations and Saudi Arabia, is attempting to push back the rebels.

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Attack on the oil refinery

The Houthis claim that a missile struck the Ras Tanura refinery, causing a fire on the facility’s grounds. There had been no official comments from Saudi Arabia at the time of publication. The refinery is located on the Persian Gulf coast, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and has a processing capacity of 555,000 barrels of oil per day. The complex also includes a marine terminal.

Almost all of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports pass through two main ports: Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf coast and Yanbu on the Red Sea. Both facilities have previously been attacked by the Houthis. Despite the escalation in Yemen, the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell by 1.47% on Tuesday to $114.01.

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