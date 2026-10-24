The Houthi movement reported at least 12 dead and several wounded after an airstrike west of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, Der Spiegel reports.

Missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Several hours after the report of the airstrike, Yemen’s Houthis announced attacks on Saudi Arabian territory. Their military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the targets were Riyadh International Airport, an Aramco oil company facility, an oil refinery, and a pipeline running from east to west across the country.

Saudi civil defense reported intercepting two ballistic missiles. On the morning of the same day, the service had also briefly warned of possible air attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of strikes in Yemen

Witnesses reported airstrikes west of Sanaa and smoke rising in the area. The Houthi television channel Al Masirah reported that the port city of Mocha was hit by around 20 airstrikes. The Saudi side had not confirmed these attacks at that time.

For its part, Yemen’s Saudi-backed government said that three more missiles were fired at coast guard positions in the southern port city of Aden. According to the publication, Yemen’s civil war has escalated again amid the war with Iran: the Iran-backed Houthis seized significant areas of the western Red Sea coast during an offensive.

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