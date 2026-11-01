The Houthis seized the historic Al-Maqatira Castle and advanced toward the Al-Nafaq area and heights near the Hayjat al-Abd mountain pass in the northern part of Yemen’s Lahij Governorate. At the same time, government forces said they repelled a Houthi offensive on the Al-Akrud front southeast of the city of Taiz, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Fighting for mountain routes

According to local sources, government forces, supported by the Giants Brigades and the National Shield Forces, retain control over a significant part of the Al-Maqatira area. According to these sources, they repelled attacks and destroyed columns of Houthi reinforcements near the foot of the pass and in the Wadi Suq al-Rubu area.

Government units continue counterattacks to retake lost positions, while also deploying reinforcements and mobilizing tribal fighters. Clashes south and southeast of Taiz are concentrated along the Al-Akrud and Kahlan axes, as well as in the Al-Dhabab area west of the city.

The report also mentions airstrikes on Houthi positions in the Dhamar and Hodeidah areas, including in the Bajil district. Strikes were also carried out against positions in the area of the Hayjat al-Abd pass and along the Al-Sahi road southwest of Taiz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claim of advances in Al-Jawf

In parallel, the Yemeni armed forces, represented by the First Emergency Division, announced the recapture of military positions and strategic heights east of Al-Hazm, the administrative center of Al-Jawf Governorate. According to the military, after the fighting, Houthi fighters abandoned positions near the Duhaida Mountains.

The military also said it had captured weapons and ammunition depots and destroyed Houthi military and armored equipment. It claims that dozens of the group’s fighters were killed or wounded, while others were taken prisoner.

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council issued two decrees on personnel appointments on November 1: Major General Hussein al-Aji Ali al-Awadi was appointed governor of Al-Bayda Governorate, while Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi was appointed governor of Al-Jawf and commander of the Al-Jawf military axis.

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