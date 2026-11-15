Houthis release 600 detainees in Sanaa — Anadolu Agency

The Houthi movement unilaterally released 600 detainees in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. This was confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Anadolu Agency reports.

Role of the ICRC

The ICRC said that its representatives conducted private interviews with detainees before their release and provided assistance for their dignified return home. The organization stressed that it did not determine who exactly or how many people would be released.

According to the ICRC, the release was initiated by the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs. It did not take place under the Stockholm Agreement. The committee also said it was ready, at the request of the parties, to act as a neutral intermediary in future releases, transfers and repatriations of conflict-related detainees in Yemen.

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Statement by a Houthi representative

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, head of the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, confirmed the release of 600 people. According to him, since the start of the war in Yemen, the Houthi movement has unilaterally released a total of 2,612 detainees.

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni government on the announcement. In December 2018, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed after talks in Stockholm to exchange prisoners and detainees. At that time, their number on both sides exceeded 15,000.

Last month, the ICRC reported that the Houthis had released 159 detainees. The armed conflict in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

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