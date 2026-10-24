According to NDTV World, the Houthi-affiliated TV channel Al-Masirah reported a series of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the Sanaa governorate. According to the channel, one of the strikes hit a residential building in Sanaa, killing at least three people and injuring several others.

Reports of strikes

Al-Masirah, which is associated with the Iran-backed Houthi movement, also reported deaths and injuries after a strike on a cement plant in the Sanaa governorate. Separately, the media reported about 20 strikes on Mocha in western Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile interceptions

Reports of the airstrikes emerged after the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted two missiles. According to the coalition, the Houthis launched the missiles toward Taif and Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Riyadh’s civil defense service warned of a potential threat to four areas in the west of the country: Taif, Yanbu, Mecca and Jeddah. The Saudi coalition intervened in the conflict in Yemen in 2015. According to the source, hostilities had been inactive after the 2022 truce but resumed in July.

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