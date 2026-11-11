In Perth, Australia, Poland's national team will begin defending its United Cup title on January 1, 2027, with a match against Switzerland. In the first contest, Maja Chwalińska will face Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic champion. Interia Sport reports on the draw results.

Poland's opponents in the group

The Polish team was drawn into Group E alongside Germany and Switzerland. Poland will play the Swiss on the first day of the new season: the Chwalińska-Bencic match is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Polish time. After that, Hubert Hurkacz is set to play against Jérôme Kym, with a mixed doubles match concluding the tie.

Germany will be Poland's next opponent on January 4. At 3:00 a.m. Polish time, Hurkacz is set to play Yannick Hanfmann, after which Chwalińska will face Tamara Korpatsch. A mixed doubles match is also scheduled as part of this tie.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes to the squad

Iga Świątek will not be part of Poland's United Cup 2027 squad. According to the outlet, the tennis player decided to start the season at the WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane while preparing for the Australian Open. Chwalińska will replace her in women's singles and will compete alongside Hurkacz.

In the previous 2026 United Cup edition, Poland won the main trophy. Świątek and Hurkacz represented the team in singles, while Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zieliński won all five of their mixed doubles matches, including the decisive title match.

The tournament quarterfinals are scheduled for January 6. If it reaches the semifinals, the Polish team will travel to Sydney, where the semifinal matches will take place on January 9 and the final on January 10.

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